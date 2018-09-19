Staying dry, cooler with more cloud cover around Thursday

DRY WITH BUILDING CLOUD COVER: Expect clear skies this evening and more comfortable conditions. Temperatures fall out of the 70s into the 60s. Winds are light to calm. Overnight, it’s mostly clear with lows dropping to near 60 before the clouds begin to return. A warm front lifting north produces more clouds Thursday but it is dry and comfy. Afternoon temperatures are not as warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front approaching brings a threat for a few showers but not until very late in the evening and overnight period. Much of the day is partly sunny and more humid. Readings are warmer in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Heading into the weekend, temperatures fall back just in time for the arrival of the fall season. Cold front slowly slides south during the early morning. A couple of showers could be in the area. The rest of the day is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon readings are in the middle and upper 70s. High pressure in control to our north, produces a northeast breeze for Sunday. Front is still nearby to our south. A couple of showers are possible but there are plenty of dry hours too. Morning lows drop the 50s and only rebound to the lower 70s later in the day.

NEXT WEEK: With persistent easterly breeze Monday, clouds are plentiful, and we could contend with on and off drizzle and a few light showers during the day. A warm front attempts to push north Tuesday keeping shower threat around. Highs are in the lower 70s. Wednesday is milder in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front which crosses sometime during the day. Keep posted on the latest forecast trends by downloading our FOX43 Weather App. You can get a current video and text forecast from us!!

