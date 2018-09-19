× Two Lancaster youths charged with stealing car, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Tuesday they were found driving in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to Lancaster City Police.

The suspects, both 16, were charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, and receiving stolen property. The driver also faces a summary charge of driving without a license, police say.

Both suspects are being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, according to police.

Police say the vehicle, a 2018 Audi Q3, was reported stolen from the area of the 400 block of East Frederick Street on Sunday. On Tuesday, at about 7:30 a.m., two Lancaster City Police officers spotted the vehicle parked and unoccupied on the 400 block of South Duke Street. The officers kept the vehicle under surveillance, police say.

Minutes later, the suspects entered the vehicle and drove north on South Duke Street. The officers notified other police officers via radio, and police followed the vehicle through the southeast portion of the city.

The driver pulled the vehicle into a parking lot near Garden Court apartments on the 500 block of New Dauphin Street, police say. The occupants of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot, but were eventually located by police a few minutes later.