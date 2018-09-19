× Woman charged after she was allegedly in possession of more than $17K worth of stolen cookies, chocolates

LEBANON COUNTY — A Palmyra woman has been charged with receiving stolen property after police say she was found to be in possession of $17,859.20 worth of stolen cookies and chocolates.

Sharon Fager, 54, was arrested on August 8.

Her arrest was part of an elaborate scam in which stolen credit cards were used to purchase goods for later resale, police allege.

The proceeds from the sales were being sent to other countries, according to police.