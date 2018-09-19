Woman receives father’s Korean War medals nearly 70 years after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A Korean War hero was honored for his service nearly 70 years after his death.

Patricia Keller says she’s been waiting a long time for her father, Corporal Edwin Mitchell, to be recognized for his service with the Army in the Korean War.

On Wednesday, after decades of waiting, Keller was able to receive multiple awards for her father’s dedication, honor and sacrifice.

“I’m very proud that he gave his life for our country," said Patricia Keller, daughter. “We put closure to that now so just to get him back is a big thing," she added.

Keller, who now resides at ‘Rest Haven York’ nursing, had the honor of receiving six different war medals on the behalf of her father, including a Purple Heart.

“He went into the service right after high school, married my mom right before he left for Korea and six months later he was captured," said Keller.

Corporal Mitchell died in a Korean prison camp on February 8, 1951. He was only 18-years old.

“Corporal Mitchell is no longer with us of course, but you can see how Mrs. Keller was moved by this," said Major Gerald Mothes, Executive Officer, United States Army, 109 infantry.

“I’m very thankful to the Army because of me being here at the nursing home, they made it very easy to get me the medals that he was due," said Keller.

“It’s just important to recognize his service and show that the United States is grateful for Corporal Mitchell who paid the ultimate price for defending us," said Mothes.

Corporal Edwin Mitchell received the following awards and honors:

Purple Heart

Prisoner of War Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Korean Service Medal and three Bronze Service Stars

Combat Infantryman Badge

United Nations Service Medal

Republic of Korea-Korean War Service Medal

Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation

Gold Star Lapel Button

Keller plans to get a shadow box for the medals and hopes to display them in her fathers memory.