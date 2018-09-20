× Central Dauphin Middle School student allegedly made threatening Instagram post

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A middle school student is accused of making a threatening Instagram post while outside of school hours, the Central Dauphin School District said in a statement Thursday.

The school district became aware of the post around 4:30 p.m.

“The post contained a photo of this student with what appears to be a firearm and was accompanied by a caption threatening ‘CD teachers,'” the statement said.

Police were contacted and it was determined — after meeting with the student and a guardian — that the weapon in the photo was a BB gun, according to the statement.

The school district said that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” the statement added. “As a reminder, we encourage parents and students to report any threatening social media posts to their building principal(s).”