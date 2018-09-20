Columbia man accused of assaulting woman holding child

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Columbia man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman in August.

The alleged assault occurred on August 10 in the 700 block of Old Chiques Hill Road in Columbia.

Steele Helton, 48, is accused of hitting and punching the victim while she was holding a child, police say. He also allegedly choked and kicked her, and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Helton left in his vehicle when another family member arrived on scene.

Police say Helton was located a short time later and was placed under arrest.

He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats and simple assault.