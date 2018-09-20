× Crash involving dump truck closes portion of I-83 near Glen Rock

Update, 1:51 p.m.: At least one lane of I-83 North appears to have been re-opened, according to PennDOT traffic camera footage near the scene.

GLEN ROCK, York County — Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Interstate 83 at the Glen Rock exit, emergency dispatchers say.

I-83 North is closed between Exits 4 and 8, and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, dispatchers say.

The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m., and reportedly involves a dump truck carrying sand that rolled over.

A helicopter has reportedly been summoned to the scene and landed on the highway. There is no word on how many people have been injured.