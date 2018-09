YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a garage fire.

The fire broke out just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Front Street in Delta Borough.

Authorities say that the fire started in a detached garage and then spread to the house.

The garage has been deemed a complete loss, and the house suffered some damage in the fire.

A total cost of damage is unknown at this time.

Crews in Delta Boro, York County working a garage fire at the 1000 block of Front St.. no reported injuries.. some damage to home. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/5tuJBCXJGN — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) September 20, 2018