Duncannon Borough: Water system's arsenic levels exceed standards, but there is no emergency

DUNCANNON, Perry County — The Duncannon Borough notified residents in a Facebook post Thursday that its water system recently violated a water testing standard, exceeding the maximum contaminant level for arsenic.

The standard for arsenic is 10.0 ppb, the borough said. The borough’s water system tested at 10.6 ppb.

There is no emergency or immediate risk, according to the announcement. There is no need to boil water or take corrective actions. Those who have compromised immune systems, infants, are pregnant, or are elderly should seek advice from healthcare professionals about drinking the borough’s water until the problem is corrected, the announcement said.

According to the borough announcement, those who drink water containing arsenic in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard over many years could develop skin damage or problems with their circulatory system, and may be at an increased risk of getting cancer.

The borough is working with the Department of Environmental Protection to increase the frequency of arsenic tests in the water supply and to correct the issue.

Duncannon anticipates resolving the problem “within a reasonable timeframe.” The borough says it is working with the DEP to reduce the arsenic levels.