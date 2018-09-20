× Eagles bring back receiver Jordan Matthews, Wallace to IR

PHILADELPHIA– With WR Mike Wallace headed to Injured Reserve, the Eagles brought back a receiver who the team and fans are quite familiar with.

The team announced Wednesday that WR Jordan Matthews is returning to the team after a one-year hiatus. He will take Wallace’s place on the active roster, after the receiver was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured fibula.

Matthews, 26, was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft before being traded to the Buffalo Bills for CB Ronald Darby last preseason.

In 2017, Matthews only played in 10 games for Buffalo while dealing with injury, and totaled 282 yards and a score on 25 catches, all of which were career lows.

However, in 2016, Matthews’ last season with the Eagles, he brought in 73 balls for 804 yards and 3 TD’s. He also has a rapport with QB Carson Wentz, as the two played together during Wentz’s rookie season and formed a noted friendship.

In total, Matthews has put up impressive career numbers in just four NFL seasons, putting up 2955 yards and 20 TD’s on 250 career catches.

While he isn’t expected to be a savior for the Eagles’ wide receiver corps, he is expected to be able to play right away after being familiar with the team’s offense.