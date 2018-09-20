Family First with FOX43: Parental digital distractions can harm kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat are all digital distractions that take us away from the world around. However, what if what those digital apps are keeping us from are the people who matter most?

Doctor J.P. Shand, an adult psychologist at Wellspan Philhaven in Lancaster, says cell phone and tablet use in parents could be causing long-lasting harm to our children.

"These phones are designed to grab your attention and keep it," Dr. Shand says.

The issue, Shand says, is when you're supposed to be engaging with your child, and instead, engaging with a digital device. That is when a child's constant desire for attention could lead to long-term developmental issues.

Shand says early studies on digital distractions and its impacts on children are just scratching the surface of what is known about the topic. What researchers do know is this: when a child is expecting a parent's attention, and that parent is elsewhere emotionally, the child will, at least in the short term, show behavioral disturbances.

"When a parent is supposed to be engaged and suddenly looks away, the kid suddenly feels like that email, that text, that snapchat is more important than me," Dr. Shand says. "That reinforcing behavior can be really damaging to a kid’s ego, self esteem, and communication styles."

Because the digital age is still relatively new to society, Shand admits there are so few studies to fall back on researching digital distractions in parents. However, there are two, he says, which stand out. Doctor Shand cites a 2017 study in the Journal of Public Economics which states when AT&T rolled out its 3G network, pediatric emergency room visits increased by 10 percent over a 2005 to 2012 timeframe.

Dr. Shand also cites a 2007 study down by psychologists at Harvard University, called the 'Still Face Experiment,' where a parent stares blankly at her toddler for a minute, and the child's emotional state deteriorates as she tries to get her mother's attention.

"If you can’t grasp attention of your parent, you’re going to do things that get that attention," Shand says. "Whether that's acting out, screaming, yelling, hitting -- things that would definitely get your attention might be a strategy to get you away from your cell phone."

Doctor Shand admits looking down at a cell phone or tablet is fine in moderation; it is the persistent and consistent ignoring of a child's pleas which could do damage. He says it is important for a parent's mental health to be away from the kids from time to time, as it is equally important for a child's development to have independent time.

However, Dr. Shand says, when it is time to play, put the phone away.