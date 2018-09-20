GIANT Food Stores helping Central PA Food Bank fight hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG Pa., -- GIANT Food Stores is lending a hand to an organization that has a primary goal of helping others.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank a non-profit organization -- that is driven to reduce hunger in 27 counties, is getting a big gift from the grocery store.

On Thursday GIANT is gifting the food bank with $800,000. This money will help the food bank make a difference in the lives of those struggling to put food on their tables. It will also help their youth programs, provide healthier food options, and improve logistics in all counties that the food bank serves.

This grant from GIANT is the largest the food bank has received in its over 35-year history, to fight hunger. The food bank distributes over 48 million pounds of groceries, and food to families in Central PA. All that equals roughly 40 million meals!

GIANT is also celebrating their 95th Anniversary on Thursday, so employees will be spending all morning volunteering at the food bank.