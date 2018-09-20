× Lancaster man accused of throwing pot of boiling water on woman holding baby

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after a domestic incident Sunday night on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, Manheim Township Police say.

According to police, Noel Maldonado-Rosado threw a pot of boiling water at a woman who was holding a six-month-old infant during a domestic dispute at his residence.

The adult victim suffered significant burns and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say. The infant was not burned.

Maldonado-Rosado was arrested and taken to Central Arraignment.