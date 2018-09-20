McDonald’s changes up their apple pie, and social media isn’t happy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some changes have been made to a classic McDonald's treat.

Officials announced they have altered the recipe for their apple pie. The beloved dessert supposedly includes fewer ingredients and a whole new look.

The pies are now covered in a lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

McDonald's officials said they're made with six different kinds of apples that are 100 percent American grown.

The baked pies clock in at 240 calories, which is less than their previous version which was fried.

As you might have guessed, customers have weighed in on the changes on social media -- offering mixed reviews.

@McDonalds hello. Please change the apple pies back to the original recipe. Thank you. — Blank (@_Blank_0) September 20, 2018

BRING THE OLD APPLE PIES BACK, @McDonalds stop playinggggg. ALSO, can you make them 2/$1 again?! Y’all asking for too much now — Bryan (@AlexysPinales) September 19, 2018

For those really missing out on the nostalgic flavor of the old apple pie, many are saying that the Apple Empanada's at Taco Bell have a taste that ring more true of the previous golden arches pie.