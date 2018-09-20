× Mother, son facing charges for burglary at Lancaster County Church

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A mother and son are facing charges after allegedly burglarizing Trinity Lutheran Church.

Gwendolyn Eckert, 39, and Tyler Eckert, 20, are facing burglary and conspiracy charges for the incident.

On September 19 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to the church in the 100 block of East Main St. in Ephrata Borough for a reported burglary in progress.

Members of church staff told police that they were at lunch when unknown people entered the church offices and took items from the building.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the area, and found a man and woman entered the building in the time frame between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.

Around 6:00 p.m. that day, police saw a man and woman matching the suspects’ description walking in the 500 block of South State Street in Ephrata.

After stopping the pair, later identified as the Eckerts, police discovered that they were involved with the burglary.

Police recovered the stolen items are arrested the Eckerts for the burglary.

Upon arrest, police also found that Gwendolyn Eckert was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Both were taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment on the charges.