× New Dream Job Alert: Pizza oven manufacturer seeks paid pizza taster

If getting paid to eat pizza is your idea of a dream job, we hope you’re sitting down.

The pizza oven manufacturer Ooni is looking to hire a professional pizza taster, the company announced recently on its blog.

“We’re hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles — these roles will be a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship,” the post reads. “Maybe you’re a chef, a food stylist, a pizzaiolo, or simply a super passionate home cook. You’ll be helping us develop and test recipes using our awesome wood-fired pizza ovens, as well as testing and providing feedback on new products, plus showcasing Ooni to the world through your social media accounts and at live events.”

According to the blog, Ooni pizza ovens cook restaurant-quality pizza in just 60 seconds. They’re designed for outdoor cooking. The ovens heat up to 932 degrees in 20 minutes or less.

“Experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza will be a huge advantage for candidates, but most importantly you must have an enthusiasm for cooking and sharing food with your nearest and dearest,” Ooni’s job post says. “You can be based anywhere in the world – if you’re hired, we’ll send one of our pizza ovens direct to you so you can start cooking straight away.

The paid free-lance position will compensate applicants based on experience, the blog says.

To apply, send Ooni a video (one minute long, maximum) telling the company why you’d be a great pizza taste tester and showing off your pizza-making skills.

Applications should be sent to jobs@ooni.com. The company will accept applications until Sunday, October 14.