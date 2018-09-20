Not as warm for Thursday with partly sunny skies and lower humidity levels

DRY END TO THE WEEK: It’s a comfortable start across Central PA on this Thursday. Skies are clear to start, with some areas of patchy haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine warms us fast, but some clouds build into the afternoon as a warm front lifts north out to the far western half of the state. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s still a touch humid, but overall the humidity levels are much more comfortable than the start of the week. They do go back up again once the front lifts far enough north, and that’s noticeable tonight. Skies are partly clear, with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Friday is dry to start, but clouds increase fat ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s despite the clouds cover. Most of the day is dry, but there’s a chance for a couple late day or evening showers, perhaps a thunderstorm much later during the evening and into the overnight period. There’s a very small chance for some gusty winds with one of these thunderstorms, but overall the severe weather threat is low.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring some small rain chances into the weekend, but overall you can expect plenty of dry time and cooler temperatures. Friday’s front stalls nearby, and the location of this will dictate shower chances for the weekend. For now, it appears only a couple morning showers are possible for Saturday, with drier conditions and some peeks of sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle 70s. Don’t forget, it’s also the first day of fall! Sunday still brings a small chance for a couple showers, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, especially north.

COOL NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week starts cool, with increasing shower chances. Monday brings a small chance for showers. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers as the next cold front approaches. Readings are in the lower 70s. More shower chances, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, linger into Wednesday as the system crosses through the region. Temperatures are a bit milder, with readings in the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday!