Pirates’ Chad Kuhl undergoes elbow surgery
PITTSBURGH– After failing to make an appearance since June, a Pirates’ hurler went under the knife this week.
P Chad Kuhl underwent surgery on his right elbow, according to reports.
It’s unclear if the surgery was extensive or less severe at this point.
Kuhl, 26, went 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 starts for Pittsburgh.
However, he suffered an elbow injury in late June, and attempted to rehab the injury before suffering a setback in September.
Depending on the type of surgery and length of rehab required, Kuhl is expected to have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in 2019.