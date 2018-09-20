Pirates’ Chad Kuhl undergoes elbow surgery

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Chad Kuhl #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 26, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 4-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– After failing to make an appearance since June, a Pirates’ hurler went under the knife this week.

P Chad Kuhl underwent surgery on his right elbow, according to reports.

It’s unclear if the surgery was extensive or less severe at this point.

Kuhl, 26, went 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 starts for Pittsburgh.

However, he suffered an elbow injury in late June, and attempted to rehab the injury before suffering a setback in September.

Depending on the type of surgery and length of rehab required, Kuhl is expected to have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in 2019.

