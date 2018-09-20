× Pirates’ Chad Kuhl undergoes elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH– After failing to make an appearance since June, a Pirates’ hurler went under the knife this week.

P Chad Kuhl underwent surgery on his right elbow, according to reports.

It’s unclear if the surgery was extensive or less severe at this point.

Kuhl, 26, went 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 starts for Pittsburgh.

However, he suffered an elbow injury in late June, and attempted to rehab the injury before suffering a setback in September.

Depending on the type of surgery and length of rehab required, Kuhl is expected to have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in 2019.