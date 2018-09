× Police notify public of sexually violent predator living in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — State and Chambersburg Borough Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator residing in Chambersburg.

Carlos Daniel Concepcion, 39, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, was convicted of indecent assault and meets the criteria to be considered a sexually violent predator, police say.

Under Megan’s Law, community notification is required as part of Concepcion’s designation.