Police responding to reported shooting at business in Harford County, Md.; Multiple victims reported

HARTFORD COUNTY, Maryland — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Harford County, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The shooting occurred in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. There are multiple victims, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

DEVELOPING: Hartford County Sheriff in #Maryland confirms "multiple victims" in Bel Air shooting; Incident just to the northeast of Baltimore #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/90zzR5zHgs — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) September 20, 2018

Deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting at 9:09 a.m. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018