Police searching for suspect involved in arson of vehicle in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect involved in an arson of a vehicle.

On September 19 around 11:45 p.m., police responded to an arson in the 500 block of Poplar Avenue in Chambersburg.

A caller reported that they observed a dark skinned male wearing dark clothes and a hooded sweatshirt running from a burning vehicle that was parked in a borough parking lot.

The witness told police that the man’s clothes were on fire as he fled the vehicle through Henninger Field and north through the playground.

Police searched the area but could not find the man.

However, police found arson-related items near the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.