Redskins place RB Rob Kelley on IR

WASHINGTON– The injuries just won’t stop for the Washington Redskins’ backfield.

The team was forced to place RB Rob Kelley on injured reserve with an injured toe.

Kelley, 25, is expected to be shelved for at least the next two months.

He is now the third Redskins’ running back to hit injured reserve this season.

Backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are expected to carry the load for the foreseeable future.