Sixers promote Elton Brand to general manager

PHILADELPHIA– A months-long search for a new general manager is now over for the 76ers.

According to reports, the team will promote Elton Brand to take over the general manager’s role, and work in tandem with coach Brett Brown to construct the team’s roster.

The Sixers have yet to make an official announcement, but have scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. where the team is expected to announce the move.

Brand, 39, played with the Sixers as recently as 2016, and made a quick move to the NBA front office, as he served as the GM of the team’s G-League squad in 2017-18, the Delaware 87ers.

After only one season in that role, Brand, who reportedly impressed in interviews, is making the jump to the top of the Sixers’ front office.

With stars G Ben Simmons and C Joel Embiid in hand, Brand’s main task will be keeping his core together while adding the finishing pieces to lift the team to NBA title contention.