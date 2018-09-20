Storms possible late Friday, cooler weekend

FINISHING THE WEEK: Temperatures hold in the low-80s and upper-70s into the early evening. As the sun sets, our morning lows drip into the low-to-mid 60s once again thanks to lower humidity values and mostly clear skies. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon make it back into the low-to-mid 80s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return throughout the day as an easterly flow continues ahead of our next rain maker. A weakening cool front pushes through in the mid-to-late evening, bringing storms into our northwestern counties. These push through near and after sunset and will weaken the further we get into the evening. Our central and southern counties have a significantly lower chance for activity.

Still, there is a very low risk of severe weather area-wide with a slightly higher chance to the northwest. In those counties, on a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2 for damaging winds and small hail. Flash flooding will be the main concern because the ground has not had chance to dry out enough. A few showers may linger into the very early morning hours of Saturday.

COOLER WEEKEND: As the showers dry up in the early morning of Saturday, we keep the clouds for the most part. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the afternoon in what should otherwise be dry. Sunday is very similar to Saturday, though slightly cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. A stray shower is possible, but otherwise we keep mostly cloudy conditions.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Morning lows in the 50s kick off Monday with highs in the low-70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase heading into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Timing will be key in terms of how much rain we see, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long