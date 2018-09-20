× Trial date set for man accused of killing 25-year-old Christy Mirack in December 1992

LANCASTER COUNTY — A trial date has been set for Raymond Rowe, the man accused of killing 25-year-old Christy Mirack in December 1992.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 6, 2019, court documents show. It will be held at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Rowe, now 49, allegedly beat, strangled and sexually assaulted Mirack at her Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township on December 21, 1992.

He was arrested on June 25 and subsequently charged with criminal homicide. About a month later, charges of rape (three counts), involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse (two counts) and burglary (one count) were also filed against Rowe, who had been known professionally as “DJ Freez.”