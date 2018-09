× York man charged in death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

YORK — A 39-year-old York man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyree Marche’ll Bowie is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children in the death of Dante Mullinix. He is scheduled to have a preliminary arraignment by video Thursday at 1:30 p.m.