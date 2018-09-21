× 14-year-old Lebanon boy accused of stabbing victim several times during altercation

LEBANON — Police have charged a 14-year-old Lebanon boy with aggravated assault and other offenses after he allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy several times in the abdomen during a disagreement in their home.

According to Lebanon Police, the victim was taken to an area medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to Lebanon County Juvenile Probation, police say.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence-related), simple assault, and possessing the instruments of crime.

The incident happened Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Orchard Avenue, police say.