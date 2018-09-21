× 3 men charged in separate shootings in York and West York

YORK — York City and West York Police have issued arrest warrants for three people involved in separate shootings in York and West York on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.

According to York Police, the victim in the first shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, was a 12-year-old boy. He was transported to York Hospital and is currently recovering at home police say.

Three days later, West York Police responded to the first block of Dewey Street, where they found Stephen Gerhardt, 19, of York, who had been struck in the torso by a bullet. Gerhart was treated at an area hospital and released.

York and West York police collaborated on the investigations of both shootings. They came up with probable cause for the offenders in both incidents.

According to investigators, Gerhardt has been charged with attempted murder in the Sept. 9 incident and reckless endangerment in the Sept. 12 incident. Gerhardt is currently in York County Prison, police say.

Arrest warrants were also issued for two other men, Eric Bones, 17, and Jahzion Smallwood, 18, both of York.

Bones is charged with attempted homicide for the Sept. 9 shooting and reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor for the Sept. 12 shooting. He has been charged as an adult, and is being held in York County Prison, police say.

Smallwood is currently wanted on charges of attempted homicide for the Sept. 9 shooting and reckless endangerment for the Sept. 12 shooting. Anyone with information on Smallwood’s whereabouts or about either of the shootings is asked to call York City Police at (717) 846-1234, text an anonymous tip to 847411, or download the York City PD app.