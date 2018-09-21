× 5 Lebanon teens accused of breaking into, damaging building at Coleman’s Park

LEBANON — Five Lebanon juveniles — two girls and three boys — have been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and other offenses after police say they broke into a pool building at Coleman’s Park and activated a fire extinguisher while inside.

Two suspects, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal mischief in the incident. In addition, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, according to Lebanon City Police.

The incident happened Monday night at the park, located on 1400 Maple Street.

According to police, the two girls were reported as missing juveniles Sunday after leaving their home during a family argument.

Police were dispatched to Coleman’s Park after an employee there reported smoke coming from the pool building to police and fire departments. Upon investigation, police say they discovered the smoke was actually expended fire extinguisher powder, and that several of the building’s windows had been broken.

A witness told police a juvenile had been spotted at a nearby baseball field. When police responded, all five juveniles were seen there. The two females followed direction from police, but the three males fled on foot, police say. They were apprehended after a foot pursuit, according to police.

All five suspects were taken to the police department. One of the 15-year-old males was detained by Lebanon County Juvenile Probation, while the other four were released to their parents under constant monitoring by probation, police say.

Damage to the building is estimated to exceed $5,000, according to police.