AIG announces plans to purchase Glatfelter Insurance Group

YORK — American Internationl Group, Inc., announced Friday it has entered an agreement to purchase York-based Glatfelter Insurance Group, according to a press release.

AIG said the purchase of Glatfelter “brings high-quality program underwriting capabilities that will accelerate the strategic planning of AIG’s General Insurance business.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Glatfelter Insurance Group is an outstanding strategic fit with AIG, bringing high-quality specialty programs business capabilities, a demonstrated track record of strong underwriting results and proprietary program management technology to our General Insurance Operations,” said Brian Duperrault, president and CEO of AIG. “Glatfelter’s highly talented leadership team will strengthen our efforts to deliver long-term, profitable growth for AIG.”

Peter Zaffino, CEO of Glatfelter, added “We have been doing program business with AIG for 40 years and have developed a very special relationship based on mutual trust and a strong underwriting culture. We consider the leadership at AIG to be among the most talented in the insurance industry and look forward to being an integral part of AIG’s commitment to expanding their presence in program business.”

Glatfelter was founded in 1951. The company’s operations include approximately 3,000 brokers serving approximately 30,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.