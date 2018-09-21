Central Dauphin bounces back after loss of teammate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you were at the Carlise- Central Dauphin football game Friday night- you felt it.

The love for the game, the love for the teams, and the love for the night's MVP...even though he is no longer here.

“His passion for football wasn’t just on the field, but off the field as well. And I feel like through his community service, he really showed his community the amount of love he could give to someone,” said Elizabeth Ebert, Harrison's friend.

Central Dauphin senior linebacker Harrison Fenstemaker was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County on Saturday.

“He was a part of a very very special group of guys, and he was one of the reasons they were such a special group of guys to coach. So incredibly close. Uniquely close. And that’s what makes this hurt so bad,” said Glen McNamee, coach of the Central Dauphin football team.

The loss of beloved number 62 not only felt in the Central Dauphin community, but the entire Central Pennsylvania football family.

“You know, if we lost one of our brothers here, or one of my sons, it would be really hard to get through. So we just want to show that we understand what they’re going through, and we’re with them,” said Brett Ickes, coack of the Carlise football team.

But now, they celebrate.

“We’re going to go out there tonight and give our very very best performance. That’s the greatest way our kids, in their minds, want to honor him,” said Coach McNamee.

After all, they say that’s what Harrison would have wanted.

“There’s three things that I’ve learned from him, that I keep closest to my heart. It is what it is, life goes on, and what more can you do? Obviously the second one hits the hardest because I have to think, life does go on, and he has taught us that," said Ebert.

And as friends, family, and the community move on, they will carry Harrison with them every step of the way.

“This probably won’t be the last time you see 62. I can guarantee it. You’ll probably see it next year, for sure. So the tradition will go on for sure, and the representation that Harrison left behind will never die," said Hebert.