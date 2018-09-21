Clouds welcome Fall, rain chances return

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures fall throughout the 70s in the evening. Might need a light jacket out at local high school football games once the sun sets. We have a very low chance of storms tracking into our area around midnight. On-a-scale of 1-to-5 for severe storms, we’re at a one only for our farthest northwestern areas. Rapidly weakening storms track into our area overnight and are done before sunrise. Localized flooding is a small concern if any heavy pockets survive. Morning lows dip into the low-60s. Highs tomorrow lift into the low-to-mid 70s with mostly cloudy conditions. Late rain showers possible the further south you go and extend into Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday don’t leave the 60s for the most part, with few locations hitting 70-degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Temperatures remain cool for Monday with highs hovering around 70-degrees. Slight rain chances in the afternoon increase with slightly higher temperatures Tuesday. Off-and-on showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs jump into the mid-to-upper 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances continuing throughout the day. By no means will we see a washout, however, pockets of showers continuing throughout the day will be possible before drying out Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long