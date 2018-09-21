× District 3 football championships will no longer be held at Hersheypark Stadium, officials say

HERSHEY — The PIAA District 3 football championships will not be held in Hersheypark Stadium this year and in future seasons, district officials say.

The news was first reported by LancasterOnline.

According to reports, athletic directors from every school in the district received notification this week that the football championships will no longer be held in the venerable stadium, which has hosted every District 3 football title game since 1982.

Ron Kennedy, athletic director for the Donegal School District in Lancaster County, told LancasterOnline that the rising costs of securing the venue for the title games, plus declining ticket sales over the last few years, were factors in the decision to find other venues.

The district’s letter to athletic directors solicited member schools interested in hosting the championship games to step forward.

Hershey’s stadium hosted every title game since 1982 until last season. When the PIAA classification system moved from four to six classes, Boiling Springs High School served as host for the Class 1A and 2A title games.

The current plan is for the higher-seeded schools to host playoff games through the semifinal rounds. The title games will be moved to neutral sites at school around the district. Specific locations will depend on the programs involved in the title games.

It’s unknown if the D3 football championship games will ever return to Hersheypark Stadium, LancasterOnline reports.