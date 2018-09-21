× Employee at Family Dollar in Steelton accused of under-charging customers

STEELTON — Police have charged a 33-year-old employee at a Family Dollar store after she allegedly under-charged some customers and allowed others to leave without paying at all.

Crystal Rohrbach is charged with retail theft (under-ringing) after an investigation by Steelton Police.

Her offenses occurred over a period of four months, and cost the store approximately $9,600, police say.

Rohrbach was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment.