Harrisburg duo accused of stealing packages from several Dauphin County residents

HARRISBURG — Two people were charged Wednesday after Susquehanna Township Police say they stole a package that had been delivered to the front porch of a home on the 100 block of Millwood Drive.

Samantha Cox, 30, and Matthew Dickerson, 31, were charged with multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking in the incident, which occurred at about 2:10 p.m.

Both suspects also face an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Millwood Drive when the victim called to report that a package had been stolen from her porch. The victim told police she saw a white male walk on to the porch and take the package. He then fled the scene in a car that was being driven by a white female, the victim said.

Police say the victim provided a description of the vehicle and the license plate number to responding officers.

The suspect vehicle was later spotted by an officer on Linglestown Road in the area of Route 22/322 and was stopped by police. Cox was driving the car, and Dickerson was a passenger, police say.

The victim was transported to the area of the traffic stop and identified Dickerson as the man who stole her package.

A search of the vehicle produced several packages and other mail addressed to residents around Dauphin County, as well as drug paraphernalia, police say.

Both suspects were taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment. They are being held in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

The US Postal Inspector was notified and they are assisting in the investigation.