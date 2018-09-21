× Harrisburg man charged in connection to overdose death of Lower Swatara Township man

HARRISBURG — A 46-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges relating to the drug overdose death in Lower Swatara Township earlier this month, according to police.

Francisco Rivera, of the 2000 block of Greenwood Street, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, Lower Swatara Township Police say.

A charge of drug delivery resulting in death is pending, police say.

According to police, Rivera is accused of providing drugs to a 21-year-old Lower Swatara Township man who died of an overdose on September 11. Rivera was charged on Sept. 14, police say.