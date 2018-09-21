Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying accused Mucinex thieves

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help in identifying two retail theft suspects accused of stealing two boxes of Mucinex from a Rite Aid pharmacy on North 3rd Street earlier this month.

According to Harrisburg Police, the incident occurred on Sept. 4 on the 2100 block of N. 3rd Street. Police say the female suspect entered the store and stole the boxes, then the male suspect returned shortly afterward and returned the same items for a gift card refund.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.