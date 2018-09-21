Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
76°
76°
Low
64°
High
81°
Sat
62°
72°
Sun
56°
68°
Mon
56°
70°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2018 week 5 Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt highlights
Posted 10:51 PM, September 21, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cedar Cliff: 50
Bishop McDevitt: 43
Popular
Coroner identifies man who died at BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberry Township
Police notify public of sexually violent predator living in Chambersburg
Woman kills three people before fatally shooting herself at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland, officials say
NFL player retires at halftime of game: ‘I shouldn’t be out there anymore’
Latest News
HSFF week 5 Solanco-Conestoga Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
Central Dauphin bounces back after loss of teammate
HSFF 2018 week 5 Tri-Valley at Upper Dauphin highlights
HSFF 2018 week 5 Cedar Crest at Hempfield highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Bishop McDevitt at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Cedar Cliff at Harrisburg highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 24, 2018 Week 1
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 1 Bishop McDevitt-Cumberland Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
News
Scores and Schedules
2018 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule/results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Cedar Crest at Lebanon highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 3 preview
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
The Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to watch in Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 4 Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin highlights
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.