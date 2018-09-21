HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Solanco (4-0) at Conestoga Valley (3-1)

A share of first place in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League will be on the line Friday when the Golden Mules visit the Buckskins in Lancaster.

Solanco comes in with the L-L League's top offense, averaging 460 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Joel McGuire leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns by a large margin, with 733 yards and 13 scores on 46 carries -- a whopping average of 15.9 yards per carry. In last week's 48-21 win over Garden Spot, McGuire scored on TD runs of 70, 20, 90, and 40 yards and racked up 241 yards on just six carries. While he has only attempted 13 passes in Solanco's first four games, he's completed seven of them, for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Running backs Nick Yannutz (68-361) and Nafis Moore (26-315, nine TDs) are also potent cogs in a ground game that is averaging 409 yards per game.

Solanco has scored a league-high 175 points, while allowing just 68 -- the sixth-lowest total in the league. The Mules dusted Garden Spot 48-21 last week to open Section 2 play with a resounding win.

Conestoga Valley is tied with Solanco at the top of the standings after the Buckskins upended Lampeter-Strasburg 20-7 last week. CV's balanced offense is guided by quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus, who has 545 passing yards and five touchdowns of 43-of-65 passing. Mammoth running back Keegan Martin -- he's 6-3, 235 -- is the league's No. 3 rusher with 544 yards and seven TDs on 95 carries. WR Joe Cardina ranks seventh in the league with 13 catches for 194 yards and two scores.

CV's defense has given up just 59 points, which ranks fourth in the league. The Buckskins average