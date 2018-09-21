Kyle "Moses" Osborne is your fan of the night! The Solanco senior says he wants to part the Buckskins like the red sea with commandments over the student section.
HSFF week 5 Solanco-Conestoga Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
-
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Solanco at Conestoga Valley
-
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Solanco at Conestoga Valley
-
HSFF 2018 week 4 Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley highlights
-
HSFF week 1 Bishop McDevitt-Cumberland Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
-
HSFF 2018 week 4 Solanco at Garden Spot highlights
-
-
HSFF week 2 Waynesboro-Red Lion ‘Fan of the Night’
-
HSFF week 4 Littlestown-York Catholic ‘Fan of the Night’
-
HSFF week 3 Hershey-Milton Hershey ‘Fan of the Night’
-
2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football schedule/results
-
Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to watch in Week 5
-
-
HSFF 2018 week 4 Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin highlights
-
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
-
HSFF 2018 Schedules & Scores via ScoreStream