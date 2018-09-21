× Man wanted in connection with shooting in NY arrested in West Manchester Twp.

YORK COUNTY — A 39-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Queens, New York in August was arrested Friday morning in West Manchester Township, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Edwin Diaz was taken into custody around 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Gate Drive. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit to await extradition to New York, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Diaz was identified as a suspect in an August 18 shooting. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend Diaz after attempts to find him in New York were unsuccessful.

An investigation revealed that he fled to York.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies to apprehend suspects who flee from one state to another to avoid arrest,” said United States Marshal Martin J. Pane.