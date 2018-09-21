× Officials release details on Thursday’s dump truck accident on I-83 near Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, York County — Emergency personnel have released more details about the dump truck accident that closed a portion of Interstate 83 near the Glen Rock exit Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred at 12:18 p.m. Members of their department were dispatched to assist the Loganville Fire Department for a reported overturned truck. One person was trapped inside the vehicle, firefighters say.

The truck, a triple-axle dump truck, overturned and spilled a load of sand at the Glen Rock Exit. Firefighters worked to remove the driver, who was transported via Life Lion helicopter to York Hospital for treatment.

Interstate 83 North was closed for almost an hour while the sand was removed from the highway, firefighters say.