× Red Lion school bus involved in accident Friday morning; no injuries reported

RED LION — A school bus carrying Red Lion Junior and Senior High students was involved in an accident Friday morning, the school district announced on its Facebook page.

According to the school district, the bus was struck by a motorcycle at 7:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The school district said nurses, counselors, and police officers reported to the site of the accident, and students on the bus were to be examined by a school nurse when they arrive at their building as a safety precaution.