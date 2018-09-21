× School bus involved in crash with motorcycle in York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

Emergency responders say that crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Valley Road and Camp Street in Windsor Township.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The school bus had students from Red Lion Junior and Senior High Schools on board.

Red Lion Area School District says that the students on-board are fine, but will report to their school nurses as a precaution when they get to school.