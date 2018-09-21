Schuylkill County fugitive Shawn Christy captured in Ohio, authorities say

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Schuylkill County man pursued by U.S. Marshals, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and several other state and local law enforcement agencies for threatening the life of President Donald Trump has been captured in Ohio, according to a report in the Allentown Morning Call.

Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Schuylkill County, has been the subject of a manhunt since June. He was arrested Friday in Mifflin Township, Ohio, by U.S. Marshals and task force partners in northern Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania.

Christy was in Ohio since Sunday, the day he allegedly crashed a stolen truck on Interstate 71 and fled on foot, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He had been on the run since June 6, when authorities began searching for him after he failed to show up for jury selection in an assault case against him.

Christy allegedly posted a threat to the president on social media, pledging to “put a bullet” in Trump’s head. The threat prompted the FBI, the Secret Service and U.S. Marshals to join the hunt for him on June 19. Christy also allegedly threatened to use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer who attempted to arrest him, authorities said.

Authorities pursued Christy across several states and Canada.