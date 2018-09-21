× Steelton woman faces drug charges after police search of her home

STEELTON — A Steelton woman is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police and Dauphin County Adult Probation investigation of her residence on the 100 block of S. 2nd Street Thursday.

According to Steelton Police, Jaime Clair was arrested after officers discovered a large amount of marijuana and THC oils in a search of the home.

Also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were Zaina Clair, Terry Thomas, Johnathan Roberts, and Hezahiah Intrieri, police say.