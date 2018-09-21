The final full day of summer is warm and muggy before the first weekend of fall brings some changes

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY: It’s back to the stuffy, muggy feel on this Friday morning with plenty of clouds again. Even a couple of drizzly pockets are possible. Temperatures are beginning in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees for most. Clouds remain in place for much of the day, with only some limited breaks of sunshine for some. It’s a breezy day too, in addition to the muggy feel. Most of the day is dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s despite the cloud cover. Severe weather is likely out across the far west and northwestern portion of the state, but it weakens substantially before it arrives in Central PA. There’s a chance for a couple late showers at best from this, during the evening and a little after midnight. There’s a very small chance for some gusty winds since the activity weakens long before it reaches the region. The late overnight period sees drying, and humidity levels start to drop.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring some small rain chances into the weekend, but overall you can expect plenty of dry time and cooler temperatures. Friday’s front stalls nearby, and the location of this will dictate shower chances for the weekend. For now, it appears only a couple morning showers are possible for Saturday, with drier conditions and some peeks of sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. The best chance for those couple showers are closest to the border. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Don’t forget, it’s also the first day of fall! Sunday still brings a small chance for a couple showers, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, especially north. The best chance for these couple of showers is south once again.

COOL NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week starts cool, with increasing shower chances. Monday brings a small chance for showers. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers as the next cold front approaches. Readings are in the lower 70s. More shower chances, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, linger into Wednesday as the system crosses through the region. Temperatures are a bit milder, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. The shower chances remain for Thursday, with temperatures still in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!