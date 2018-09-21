York City Police seek to identify two suspects seen in area of fire that was intentionally set

YORK — York City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who were captured by video in the area of a fire earlier this week that authorities say was intentionally set.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 300 block of West King Street on September 16. York City Fire and police were dispatched to the home just before 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police Detective Baez at 717-849-2219. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line: