Clouds and showers to start the first full day of Autumn

Fall is here and it is already starting to feel like it! Sunday brings continued cloud cover and cooler temperatures through much of the day. Light showers are around Sunday morning and should taper off through the afternoon before a second round of showers returns late in the evening as a system to our south pushes our way to start the week. Look for our high temperatures on Sunday to reach around the 68 degree mark.

The start of the workweek will feature high pressure across the eastern Great Lakes and New England which will keep us in a cool easterly flow on Monday. Monday’s high temperature will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Running against that, is a system to our south across the central Appalachians that will try increase clouds and rain chances through the first half of the week as the high weakens and moves away. Look for showers to move in Monday afternoon and last though the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures Monday night will dip to near 60 degrees.

Showers are scattered on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Relief from the grey and showery weather comes in the form of a cold front from our west on Wednesday. Showers associated with this front are likely in the afternoon and evening hours. As the front slows to our south, a few showers are still possible on Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s.

High pressure returns late week with clearing, sunshine and near seasonal temperatures in the low 70s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko