Columbia Police Department arrest crowbar swinging robber

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY – Columbia Borough Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a robbery on September 13th.

Police arrested Justin McMullen, 34, of Denver and Jordan Sherman, 28, of Manheim for robbing a man on the first block of North Forth Street.

According to the victim a man wearing an orange shirt got out of a blue and gray Ford F150 pickup truck, swung a crowbar at him and threatened to hit him if he refused to give him money.

Police say the victim gave the man an undisclosed amount of money. The incident was captured on various surveillance cameras in the area.

McMullen has been charged with robbery, conspiracy robbery and aggravated assault. Sherman was charged with robbery and conspiracy robbery.

Both men are being held in Lancaster County Prison.